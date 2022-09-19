Minister Jitendra Singh-led delegation on 5-day US visit for global clean energy forum

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will lead the Joint Indian Ministerial official delegation of the Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Science and Technology on a five-day visit to USA to participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum. The delegation is scheduled to leave India today. During the visit, the Union minister will interact with eminent academicians as well as the Indian diaspora.

Talking about this visit, minister Singh said: "I think it's a matter of right for all of us that this is possibly the first conference of its kind in the global clean energy Action Forum where at least 30 countries will be presented by their respective ministers plus official delegations, the CEOs." "And this also is a reiteration of the fact that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now assumed a leading role as far as this climate movement is concerned. You will recall that soon after he took over as Prime Minister 2014 In his early months itself, in many of the international forums he was expressing concern about the climate issues and also trying to clear India's stand and also trying to urge all the countries of the world to come together and put up a united crusade in the interest of mankind at large."

Further, speaking about India's announcement at COP26 summit, he underlined Prime Minister Modi India's commitment to get to the Net Zero target by 2070. In order to achieve this, minister Singh believes the country need to have the participation of all stakeholders.

"That is why this conference is going to be held in Pittsburgh, the CEOs from different parts of the world are going to become participants, the business community leaders, the scientists, the R&D representatives, and after the government officials." In addition, minister Singh-led delegation will also hold interaction with academicians, eminent scientists, business leaders, both in Washington also in Pittsburgh. (ANI)

