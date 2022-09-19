Odisha govt hikes DA by 3pc for employees, pensioners

The Odisha government on Monday announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for increasing DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, effective from January 1, 2022, an official release said.

Four lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners will be benefitted.

The arrears of DA for the months from January to August will be disbursed separately, the release said.

