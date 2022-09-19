Sustainability at Our Core: Sunteck Foundation organises 'Life by the Sea' sustainable lifestyle drive at Versova Beach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunteck Foundation by Sunteck Realty organised its 'Life by the Sea' sustainable lifestyle drive at Mumbai's popular Versova Beach. The drive focused on enhancing the surroundings of the beach in order to encourage sustainable living. The drive was organised in association with Plastoconomy Foundation. The Versova Beach sustainable lifestyle drive is an effort by Sunteck to preserve and enhance the surroundings of the beach and promote a greener lifestyle. As September is the 'Coastal Clean-up' month, Sunteck Foundation has specially organised the 'Life by the Sea' sustainable lifestyle drives. These beach sustainability initiatives are a part of a larger endeavour of the Sunteck Foundation, which is aimed at building sustainable lifestyles around the beaches of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Versova beach in Mumbai is one of the most appealing and pristine beaches on Mumbai's western coast. The beach is famous for hosting numerous food festivals and gatherings throughout the year. Enjoying a relaxing weekend by the sea, the Versova beach is a fun getaway for people from all around the city. Having such an important place in the hearts of Mumbaikars, it is imperative that the natural beauty of the beach and its upkeep is done regularly. Sunteck Realty Ltd. receives Green Building Pre Certification for its ongoing projects from Edge-IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. Embedding ESG at the core of their business and in every aspect of their day-to-day operations, Sunteck Realty is setting many benchmarks to walk the talk on sustainability.

The 'Life by the Sea' initiative is part of Sunteck's ongoing Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiative contributing to the upgradation of the habitat and environment. Speaking about the company's sustainability goals, Kamal Khetan Chairman & Managing Director at Sunteck Realty Ltd. shared, "Sunteck aims to lead the way in inspiring and encouraging citizens of Mumbai to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and work towards bettering their surroundings. With every project, we undertake we strive to uphold high standards of sustainability. Our 'Life by the Sea' initiative is another step towards promoting greener and healthier lifestyles." Parthsarthi Singh, Founder of Plastoconomy Foundation shared, "It is our responsibility to adopt sustainable lifestyles so that future generations live in a healthy environment. We are delighted to partner with Sunteck Foundation for their initiative 'Life by the Sea'."

Sunteck Foundation has previously worked with Actors Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Mithila Palkar to spread awareness of enhancing beach sustainability at the Vasai Suruchi beach & Juhu beach. Anupma Khetan, the customer experience evangelist at Sunteck Realty added, "We at Sunteck are working towards promoting a sustainable beach lifestyle to ensure that the beauty of Mumbai's beaches and their surroundings are preserved and upheld. A greener and cleaner beach leads to a healthier and better lifestyle. It is vital that we all work together in adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle."

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest-growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development companies. Sunteck Realty Ltd. receives Green Building Pre Certification for its ongoing projects from Edge-IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. Embedding ESG at the core of their business and in every aspect of their day-to-day operations, Sunteck Realty is setting many benchmarks to walk the talk on sustainability.

Plastoconomy Foundation is the leading plastic waste management Non-Profit organisation in India working in the favour of our environment. This young community-driven, Non-Profit organisation is spread across India and functions on Saas deprived circular economy model pertaining to the polymer industry of India. Plastoconomy Foundation is on a mission toward achieving plastic pollution neutrality by enforcing circular economy systems. Plastoconomy Foundation comes up with futuristic solutions to plastic pollution to bring down carbon footprints on a macro level that are in compliance with the Central Pollution Control Board nationwide. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

