Newgen Software expects new platform to help double revenue by FY24Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Leading business process management solutions provider Newgen Softwar'

Leading business process management solutions provider Newgen Software expects to double its revenue at USD 200 million by FY24 on the back of its just-launched low code trade finance platform for banks.

The digital transformation solutions provider claims that its low-code trade finance platform is among the first in the world and will fetch 20 per cent of its revenue in two years. The low-code platform enables last-mile automation based on the evolving needs of businesses and customers.

''We had closed FY22 with Rs 780 crore (USD 100 million) in revenue and hope to cross the USD 200-million-revenue mark by FY24, Virender Jeet, chief executive of Newgen, told PTI on Monday.

Over two-thirds of its FY22 top line came in from overseas operations, mostly from the US and Middle East North Africa.

Jeet expects the new trade finance platform to chip in with 10 per cent of the top line this year and 20 per cent over the next two years.

Since trade finance is a complex process involving a lot of paperwork, multiple stakeholders, and compliance requirements, Newgen's platform offers a comprehensive, configurable, and future-ready, helping banks go paperless and streamline their end-to-end trade processes, as it uses AI/ML and robotic process automation, their new platform enables trade transaction origination, transaction processing, and document management.

According to him, the domestic trade finance software market is around USD 1.7 billion, and is projected to touch USD3 billion by 2027. Newgen provides a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.

Its Q1FY23 revenue grew 18 per cent to Rs 188 crore. Top line growth was driven by cloud and subscription revenues which grew 33 per cent to Rs 71 crore and annuity revenue streams rose to Rs 131 crore and revenue from the sale of products/license stood at Rs 14 crore. Yet the quarterly net income declined to Rs 19 crore from Rs 22 crore due to increased employee and travel cost.

