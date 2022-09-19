Left Menu

NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a "crisis"

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:42 IST
NHTSA calls rising US roadway deaths a "crisis"
  • Country:
  • United States

The number of people killed on US roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.

Deaths declined from April through June, yet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called the number of highway fatalities a national crisis.

The agency said on Monday that early estimates show that 20,175 people died in crashes from January through June, an increase of 0.5 per cent over the same period last year.

But from April through June, the agency reported the first quarterly decline after seven-straight quarters of increases that started in 2020.

The drop may signal that traffic deaths are finally dropping after an increase fuelled by more dangerous driving that happened as roads were clear of traffic during lockdowns early in the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022