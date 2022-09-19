Germany to deliver four more howitzers to Ukraine - German defence ministry

The German military will supply Ukraine with four more Panzer howitzer 2000 tanks together with an additional ammunition package, the German defence ministry said on Monday.

Delivery will be possible and follow immediately after discussions take place with industry on the early intake of refurbished ordnance from army maintenance, the ministry said in a statement. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

