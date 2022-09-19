Left Menu

IFC MD calls on FM; discusses lending opportunities in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:00 IST
IFC MD calls on FM; discusses lending opportunities in India
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop and discussed increasing lending opportunities in India.

IFC is the private sector funding arm of the World Bank.

She reiterated India's expectation of a rise in IFC's lending to India to USD 2-2.5 billion in the next 1-2 years and USD 3-3.5 billion in next 3-4 years, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

''Mr @Diop_IFC shared the sentiment of IFC’s expansion into India & stated that IFC would adopt a proactive approach to enhance #investment in India and extend financing to MSMEs to enable capacity building to supplement India's effort to become a manufacturing hub,'' another tweet said.

He further emphasised the potential of looking into sub-national financing for sustainable growth, and mobilise financing for women entrepreneurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022