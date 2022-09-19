U.S. adds cargo planes operated by Iranian airlines flying to Russia to export violation list

Left Menu

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it will add 3 Boeing 747 airplanes operated by Iranian airlines providing cargo services to Russia to a list of planes believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Using commercially available data, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security identified planes operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air, and Iran Air flying and transporting goods, including electronic items, to Russia in apparent violation of the Commerce Department's stringent export controls on Russia.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:30 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it will add 3 Boeing 747 airplanes operated by Iranian airlines providing cargo services to Russia to a list of planes believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Using commercially available data, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security identified planes operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air, and Iran Air flying and transporting goods, including electronic items, to Russia in apparent violation of the Commerce Department's stringent export controls on Russia. These are the first three Iranian airplanes identified.

There are now a total of 183 aircraft identified on the list for apparent violations of U.S. export controls, the department said. The three Iranian airlines identified today are already subject to a variety of restrictions by the U.S. government.

