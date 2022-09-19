Alpha Alternatives raises Rs 130 crore equity capital

Asset management platform Alpha Alternatives has raised Rs 130 crore equity capital from a few high net-worth individuals and family offices, taking the total equity capital raising in the past two years to Rs 240 crore.

Founded in 2013, Alpha manages around Rs 5,500 crore across its three funds and the company provides strategies in commodities arbitrage and trading, equity, structured credit, fixed income and an offshore platform in Singapore.

Alpha had raised Rs 110 crore in its first round in August 2020, Hrishikesh Parandekar, a senior partner at the company, told PTI on Monday. He also said the company will soon be entering real estate.

In the current round, existing investors and a few marquee family offices have invested about Rs 130 crore, valuing it at around Rs 1,600 crore, said Parandekar who was an ex-partner with McKinsey, an MD at Morgan Stanley and chief executive of Karvy Broking.

Naresh Kothari, managing partner, said the money will be deployed to expand the leadership teams in absolute return and commodities, scale up credit and quant investing as well as international presence.

