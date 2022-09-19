Left Menu

Alpha Alternatives raises Rs 130 crore equity capital

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:50 IST
Alpha Alternatives raises Rs 130 crore equity capital
  • Country:
  • India

Asset management platform Alpha Alternatives has raised Rs 130 crore equity capital from a few high net-worth individuals and family offices, taking the total equity capital raising in the past two years to Rs 240 crore.

Founded in 2013, Alpha manages around Rs 5,500 crore across its three funds and the company provides strategies in commodities arbitrage and trading, equity, structured credit, fixed income and an offshore platform in Singapore.

Alpha had raised Rs 110 crore in its first round in August 2020, Hrishikesh Parandekar, a senior partner at the company, told PTI on Monday. He also said the company will soon be entering real estate.

In the current round, existing investors and a few marquee family offices have invested about Rs 130 crore, valuing it at around Rs 1,600 crore, said Parandekar who was an ex-partner with McKinsey, an MD at Morgan Stanley and chief executive of Karvy Broking.

Naresh Kothari, managing partner, said the money will be deployed to expand the leadership teams in absolute return and commodities, scale up credit and quant investing as well as international presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022