India, Latin American and Caribbean States discuss post-COVID economic recovery

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:55 IST
India and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States on Monday discussed developments towards a post-COVID pandemic economic recovery, and agreed to work closely in sectors including trade and commerce, health, vaccine production and facilitating ease in issuance of visas.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the CELAC Quartet represented by Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero, Foreign Minister of Guatemala Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores, Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne and Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs of Colombia Laura Gil Savastano here on the sidelines of the high-level UNGA session.

The India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Quartet Meeting was held under the pro-tempore presidency of Argentina.

A statement issued here said both sides expressed satisfaction at revitalising the India-CELAC forum after a gap of five years. They expressed happiness at the growing engagements with Latin American countries, and reviewed the entire spectrum of India-CELAC relations.

“The meeting took stock of developments towards a post COVID pandemic economic recovery, and agreed to work closely in sectors including trade and commerce, agriculture, food and energy security, health, vaccine production, traditional medicine, facilitating ease in issuance of visas, logistics and ensuring enabling regulatory framework,” it said.

Both sides also emphasised the importance of enhanced cooperation in science and technology, IT and space.

Jaishankar mentioned the importance of digital literacy and reducing the digital divide. He also proposed to conduct a workshop in India, where companies driving the digital transformation can interact and learn from each other.

The meeting also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interests. Both sides acknowledged their cooperation in UN and other multilateral bodies, and agreed to work together on global issues like UN reforms and climate change.

