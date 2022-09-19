Nagpur: Woman constable dies after bus hits two-wheeler

A woman constable died after her two-wheeler was hit by a speeding bus near Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when Suchita Balamwar (50) was on her to way to work at the police headquarters, the official said.

She sustained serious injuries in the accident and died in Mayo hospital on Monday morning, the Sadar police station official said.

