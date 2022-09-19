Left Menu

Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain gets record Rs 81 cr as donations in 1 year

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:28 IST
Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain gets record Rs 81 cr as donations in 1 year
  • Country:
  • India

The famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has collected a record Rs 81 crore as donations from devotees and other transactions between September 1, 2021 and September 15 this year, an official said on Monday.

This is an all-time high and comprises donations, sale of ladoos, gold, silver as well as rentals, Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said.

''Earnings during the same period in 2016-17 was Rs 28 crore, while it was Rs 37 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 40 crore in 2020-21. Devotee numbers are increasing due to good amenities provided by the temple management, speedy darshan system etc,'' he said.

Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022