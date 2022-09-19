DRI seizes red sanders logs worth Rs 6 cr

Revenue Intelligence officers have seized 10.23 MT of red sanders worth Rs 6 crore from a Singapore-bound export consignment.

Intelligence developed by DRI indicated that red sanders logs, concealed in an export consignment declared to contain ''static convertor/rectifier and wire harness cable'', were in the process of being smuggled out of the country. Based on the intelligence, the officers of DRI intercepted an export bound container at ICD Palwal, which was also put on hold by the ICD Palwal Customs officers.

''Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 10.23 MT of Red Sanders, estimated at Rs 6 crore in the international market, from an export consignment that was destined for Singapore,'' a finance ministry statement said.

The container was in the process of being exported using fake documents of a Noida SEZ based entity, following a similar modus operandi busted by DRI earlier. Preliminary enquiry by the DRI has revealed that the documents used for the said export are fake and manipulated. Even the registration number of the truck, used for transport of the container to ICD Palwal, is manipulated. The recovered 10.23 MT of red sanders logs along with the truck have been seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are in progress, the ministry said. DRI has made seizure of 110.26 MT of red sanders in eleven instances at different Inland Container Depots (ICDs)/ports since November 2021.

