Cop shot at in Jharkhand

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 20-09-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 10:20 IST
A police constable was injured after being shot at by an unidentified person in Dumka town in Jharkhand, an officer said on Tuesday.

Forty-four-year-old Sujit Kumar Boipai, posted with Ramgarh Police Station in Dumka, sustained an injury in his leg after being shot near a church on Monday, Dumka Town Police Station officer-in-charge Nitish Kumar said.

The incident took place when Boipai, after getting down from a bus, was walking towards the sub-divisional officer's residence where he had parked his motorcycle.

Boipai told Kumar that the assailant demanded that he hand over his bag to the gunman, and when he refused to oblige, the accused opened fire on him before fleeing on a motorcycle but leaving behind the bag.

The constable was shot with an unlicensed firearm, the police officer said, adding an investigation is underway.

