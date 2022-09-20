Left Menu

China stocks track global peers higher ahead of Fed rate-hike decision

** Still, the new energy sector is down roughly 15% from a recent peak one month ago, as expectations of aggressive overseas rate hikes weighed. ** Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up".

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-09-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 10:22 IST
China stocks track global peers higher ahead of Fed rate-hike decision
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rebounded on Tuesday, snapping a four-session losing streak in line with gains in global markets, as investors priced in an expected hefty U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week to tackle searing inflation. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index added 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5%.

** The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.4%. ** Other Asian shares edged up, following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading.

** China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing as expected, as authorities appeared to hold off immediate monetary easing following rapid declines in the local currency and as central banks elsewhere tightened policy. ** Real estate developers lost 3.6%, while new energy shares and non-ferrous metal jumped more than 3% each.

** Tianqi Lithium Corp surged nearly 9%, Chengxin Lithium Group jumped 6.2%, and battery giant CATL added 2.1%. ** Still, the new energy sector is down roughly 15% from a recent peak one month ago, as expectations of aggressive overseas rate hikes weighed.

** Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up". ** China's government also issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong jumped 2.5%, with index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan both up more than 3%. ** Casino operators soared more than 5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022