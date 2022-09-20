Cleartrip Is Set to Make People’s Travel Dreams a Reality with The Big Billion Days 2022

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • As a first in the OTA category, Cleartrip will enable access to attractive offers on domestic & international flights and domestic hotels.

• Hundreds of partners from the travel and hospitality industry have been onboarded to provide access to customers with industry-first differentiated offers across flight and hotels.

Cleartrip, one of India’s fastest-growing online travel portals bets big on the upcoming festive season by announcing one of India’s biggest travel festivals as part of ‘The Big Billion Days’. In line with Flipkart’s flagship event, this festival will be nothing short of a travel shopping spree on the Cleartrip website and app as well.

Starting 22 September 2022, Cleartrip users can access attractive offers on international and domestic flights with fares starting from as low as INR 6999/- and INR 999/-. With attractive prices such as INR 199/- on domestic hotels, Cleartrip is all set to give access to various unique offerings in the travel industry, on the brink of this festive season. Cleartrip has also partnered with ICICI & Axis Bank to offer amazing deals like up to 20% and 35% on international and domestic flights. That’s not all - there are Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers up for grabs on domestic hotels as well! As one of the pioneers in the OTA category, Cleartrip has brought together hundreds of partners from the travel and hospitality industry to provide access to a bouquet of offerings that will enable people to get out of their confined spaces and take that much-needed vacation at attractive prices.

Here is a sneak peek of the deals which can be accessed via the Cleartrip platform – 1. Domestic Flights start at INR 999* and International Flights start at INR 6999* 2. Child/infant travels free* 3. Up to 35% off on Domestic Flights with ICICI & Axis Bank Cards* 4. Up to 20% off on International Flights with ICICI & Axis Bank Cards* 5. Flat 40% Off on Hotels with ICICI & Axis Bank Cards (First 2 days)* 6. Flat 35% Off on Hotels with ICICI & Axis Bank Cards (24-30 Sep)* 7. 3 Star hotels starting at INR 199* 8. Domestic hotels at 20 – 70% off* 9. Buy 1, Get 1 on Premium Stays 10. Daily attractive sales with 40% off on hotels* 11. 4 and 5 Star stay starting at INR 1499/-​ And more such exciting offers.

Talking about how Cleartrip is celebrating ‘The Big Billion Days’, Ayyappan. R, CEO of Cleartrip, said, “The festive season is all about vacationing and coming together with family. With this unique proposition, our vision is to give both customers and the travel industry a similar experience to that of a massive shopping festival, but with a different perspective. People who have never thought about planning a vacation in a 4 or 5-star property can now go ahead and book it for attractive deals offered by the Vendors/Sellers. Similarly, the deals that we offer access to on flights are unmatchable in the industry! Our teams have worked round the clock to ensure a seamless experience across our platforms. With offerings such as the ability to modify or cancel flight bookings at a nominal fee, and getting the refunds processed in 24 hours, Cleartrip is enabling everybody to travel seamlessly.” As part of its promotional efforts, Cleartrip has partnered with Bollywood’s celebrity couple, Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif who have come together in their first-ever joint collaboration in its journey towards making people travel more. Here’s what they have to say about this partnership. “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Cleartrip! In its latest avatar, Cleartrip is a fresh, young, and optimistic brand - which really vibed with us and resonated with who we are - not just a couple that loves to travel, but one that wants to take bold steps in our domains. We loved Cleartrip’s fresh outlook and plan to revolutionize the travel industry.” The offers are valid for sale from 22 September 22 till 30th September 22 available on Cleartrip Website and Mobile app.

Visit - https://www.cleartrip.com to start booking! *Subject to terms and conditions Mr. C.K. Baljee, CMD ROHL (Royal Orchid Hotels Limited) said, “The Big Billion Days is an excellent opportunity to tap into the growing travel segment. The Flipkart-Cleartrip deal comes at an opportune time for the industry, especially in the coming festive months. In a post-pandemic world, travel has been disrupted. Today’s traveler is all about value for money and experiences. We are confident that The Big Billion Days will allow ROHL to showcase our wide range of properties from leisure, spiritual, and weddings to heritage, wildlife, and bleisure.” Mr. Kushal Ranjan, Associate Vice President- Revenue, Pride Hotels Ltd. said, “With the combined scale and reach of Cleartrip and Pride Hotels and Resorts, we believe this collaboration will significantly increase footfalls at all our properties nationally. It is our endeavor to promote India as a safe and viable destination for tourism and we have curated selective promotions and value-added offers that will delight our customers.” GOFIRST Spokesperson said, ''We are excited to partner with Cleartrip’s Big Billion Days to drive seamless travel and exceptional experiences for consumers. As the festive season approaches, travelers have already begun planning their next trip, be it for leisure travel with friends or back home to visit family. The aviation sector is also witnessing a massive upward trend and increase in air traffic. Together, we look forward to exploring a host of opportunities that aim to be a one-stop solution for all travel needs of passengers.'' Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, Indigo 6E said, “IndiGo is pleased to partner with Cleartrip / Flipkart on their unique initiatives! The Big Billion Days is one such creative step at the onset of the festive season and we wish them all the best.” About Cleartrip Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd. (Cleartrip) has emerged as India’s fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired 100% of Cleartrip’s shareholding, and subsequently, Adani Enterprises acquired a significant minority stake in Cleartrip in October 2021. Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings such as ‘EzCancel, Flexifly, and TravelSafe’, Cleartrip has a clear vision to disrupt the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights and hotels, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering convenience, choice, competitive prices, and content to its customers.

