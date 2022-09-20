DPIIT planning multi-media campaign to promote GI products

The commerce and industry ministry is planning a multi-media campaign to promote over 400 GI (Geographical Indication) products such as Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

"The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) intends to empanel one or more audio-visual agencies to carry out various multi-media campaigns, production of advertising and promotional materials on a regular ongoing basis,'' said the department's notice inviting request for proposal.

The agency will also support the department in scaling up the GI campaign through manifold interventions, considered important for building a strong GI ecosystem, it said.

DPIIT, under the ministry, is looking to empanel reputed audio-visual agencies for GI promotion campaign.

Work for the empanelled agency or agencies would include production of films, documentaries, sponsored AV (audio-visual) programmes, AV spots, and production of short videos.

The notice said lack of promotion and publicity of Indian GI products have led to minimum awareness and interest within the young generation thus translating into very limited usage of these goods.

It stated that there are more than 400 GI products registered in India.

Considering the enormous commercial potential of GI, it is important to focus on marketing, branding, publicity campaign and cataloguing of GI products and this can be achieved by use of e-business tools, communication technology and development of web portals, it said.

This would further increase employment avenues for the producers and boost the economy, the notice added.

Explaining the purpose of the campaign, it said effective communication is the key to successful design and delivery of government projects and services as it plays an important role in helping all stakeholders understand their roles and responsibilities in project life cycle.

Historically, it is found that many of the good programmes of the government did not produce the desired impact on account of very low acceptance by citizens, lack of consistency in communicating the right message and unplanned use of media channels, it added.

"Awareness and communication programmes help to ensure that relevant information reaches the right person at the right time, attracts attention of the users, creates awareness about issues and finally influences the behaviour of all concerned in the desired direction,'' it said.

The notice said that for benefits of right holders who are majorly local artisans and craftsmen, creation of a well-planned and detailed multi-media communication strategy is required along with a thorough execution on all-India basis.

The primary objective of these campaigns is to develop a premium brand around Indian GI products, promoting them as niche products.

The last date for receipt of proposals is October 7.

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

There is a proper process of registration of GI products which includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.

Any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply. The applicant must represent the interest of the producers.

The famous goods which carry GI tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

Under the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property, GI is covered as an element of intellectual property rights (IPRs).

They are also covered under the WTO's Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement.

India's Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act 1999, is effective from September 15, 2003.

Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed.

The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

