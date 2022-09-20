Luxury Fashion Retailer Aashni and Co partners with N7 – The Nitrogen Platform to enhance Shopping Experience for its Customers

In the fall of 2012, Aashni and Co launched its flagship concept shop in London's lovely Notting Hill to pioneer the most coveted edge in Indian celebrity designer brands. Since then, the business has been known for giving UK citizens access to avant-garde South Asian designers through its haute couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery, and accessory collections.

Today, the apparel retailer has become one of London's most coveted locations for high-end Indian fashion, attracting the interest of both fashion enthusiasts and celebrities from the city and Continental Europe. Designers include Anamika Khanna, Anushree Reddy, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Ridhi Mehra, Seema Gujral, Vvani by Vani Vats, Varun Bahl, and the likes.

In 2016, Aashni and Co shifted its focus to the digital online store www.aashniandco.com with the commitment to serving its prospective customers through value-added digital channels. After the pandemic struck, they aimed to create a faster and enhanced experience for its South Asian diaspora community, which forms a major part of its customer base. As the traffic has now exceeded a limit, they plugged N7 - The Nitrogen platform's CDN and AI-driven Image Optimization (AIO) products.

For starters, in order to accelerate page load time, improve SEO, enhance user experience and reduce bandwidth costs, one of the key areas to optimize is the images on website. N7 – The Nitrogen Platform's AIO automatically optimizes images on the fly, improves speed, and reduces infrastructure cost.

Post pandemic, N7 – The Nitrogen Platform's CDN, AIO, Java Script Accelerator (JSA), and Security solutions are fast becoming one of the most popular destinations for seamless, smooth digital browsing experience for the online customers owing to its use of AI/ML technology, and subsequently, this is resulting into increased conversions.

In India, the CDN and AIO market is dominated by foreign players but N7 – The Nitrogen Platform is the only Indian player providing quality, customized CDN and AIO offerings at a better price.

Akash Rathi, Head of Operations, Aashni and Co, says, ''We evaluated quite a few CDN, JSA and AIO products, but N7 – The Nitrogen Platform has it all included in one. Our online platform has been garnering huge site visits and we want to deliver exceptional and seamless browsing and shopping experience for our customers as we know this will help us get more customers. Their JSA offering is unique and it's accelerating our first party and third party java scripts.'' On this occasion, CEO Manoj Bubna of N7 - The Nitrogen Platform, explains, ''We are helping Aashni and Co to provide visually better user experience by painting the page quicker and in a consistent manner and give the ability to its customers to interact with the site earlier. We have been immensely successful in the eCommerce space especially because of our depth and experience. Our eCommerce vertical package gives significant performance boost because of products like Predictive Caching, Instant Product Catalog Filter & search, Java Script Acceleration, etc.'' About N7 – The Nitrogen Platform N7 - The Nitrogen Platform is a new age Digital experience and Streaming platform that delivers better digital experiences, drives conversions, and increases engagement. It accelerates performance by using predictive caching, 3rd party Java Script Acceleration and instantaneous rendering of catalog & product pages. With its ultra-fast network and edge computing, the Nitrogen platform is used by its globally located customers to provide accelerated content delivery, supreme quality video, advanced security & hyper-personalized experiences. It also includes a real digital experience monitor that provides an unprecedented level of insight into user interactions and server-side application transactions. For enquiries, visit - https://www.n7.io/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902693/Aashni_and_Co_N7_Nitrogen_Platform.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889640/N7_Logo.jpg

