Norway's sovereign wealth fund tells companies to set zero-emission goals
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:11 IST
Norway's $1.2 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Tuesday it will decarbonize its holdings by pushing firms to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to nil by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.
