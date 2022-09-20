Vikram Solar bags order from US-based firm

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from a US- company for a 350 MW power project.

The order is for supplying solar modules for the project that will be located at Arizona in the US, a company statement said.

The new order further strengthens Vikram Solar's presence in the US and is aligned to the company's commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition in this market, it said.

''We are witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality Indian-made modules in the US aligned to the clarion call of diversifying sourcing policies. We are focused on further strengthening our market share in the US and cater to the utility, commercial as well as residential customers,'' Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vice Chairman and MD, Vikram Solar, said.

According to the International Energy Agency, over next 4-5 years, the US has the potential of adding up to 20-25 GW of solar energy annually.

Kolkata-based Vikram Solar specializes in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing and comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions, with presence across 32 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

