Anniversary Offer: RailRestro Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary With A Big Bash

Leading authorized e-catering service provider, RailRestro, is all set to celebrate its anniversary with jaw-dropping discounts and offers on its world-class services. RailRestro is organizing a never-seen-before celebration with a variety of cuisines to celebrate its anniversary with its customers. They are urging all their customers to join in this joyous occasion by providing numerous attractive discounts and special offers. #Anniversary Offer is yet another example of RailRestro's unflinching effort to provide better services to satiate the hunger of its valuable customers. Under the offer, RailRestro has struck a perfect balance as it provides up to 20% off on orders and free rapid delivery. #Anniversary offer has no limitation on the minimum amount of order. The offer will be valid throughout this month. In addition, RailRestro has also launched The Biggest Hunger Fest. a massively discounted fiesta with big offers. Train Journey is always fun when traveling with your friend circle. Adding fun to their journey, RailRestro is offering a flat 15% off on group orders using the coupon ''MYGROUP'' on orders above ₹ 1500. For the tech-savvy young generation, RailRestro is offering a 'BITE30' coupon to provide a flat ₹30 off on orders from their mobile application. The offer is valid only once per user. Commenting about one of the biggest food gala by RailRestro, Manish Chandra (CEO & Founder) says, ''We are giving huge discounts to our consumers as a token of thanks and celebrate our milestone with them. We seek to offer nothing but the best to our customers as we have their best interests in our mind. Our company's mission is to allow customers to munch on delicious, nutritious, and fresh cuisine and make their train journey memorable. We wish to provide high-quality, hygienic train food at an affordable price to as many passengers as possible. Hence, we launched multiple offers to benefit customers.'' The company had a humble beginning, offering only 30 meals on its first day. However, through its stellar services, it has risen to deliver more than 10k meals daily. Its network currently covers more than 2000 partner restaurants in 450+ stations across India. They provide their services in more than 10000+ trains. Today, RailRestro has become a leader in the railway catering service industry, thanks to its mix of inexpensive deliveries, steep discounts, and a large variety of food options. Under their umbrella of services, they provide a variety of delectable cuisines such as Diet food, Jain food, pure veg food, and toddlers milk. To date, they have successfully delivered more than ten million+ meals all over India. They also provide 24*7 dedicated customer service support. No wonder they are the Number 1 train food aggregator in India. Notably, RailRestro is rated with a 4.6-star rating by verified customers. Its application has towering one million+ app downloads on the Google play store and Apple store. With this humongous sale, RailRestro is yet again en route to amaze its customers.

