Swedish c.bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike
Sweden's central bank hiked rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% on Tuesday in surprise move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.
The majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a three-quarter point hike.
