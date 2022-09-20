Left Menu

Haleon believes it is not liable for any potential Zantac liabilities

In a note last week, Credit Suisse analysts estimated pre-tax Zantac liabilities for Haleon could be in the region of $200 million to $400 million. In a statement on Tuesday, Haleon said it had rejected indemnification requests from GSK and Pfizer on the basis that the scope of the indemnities set out in the joint venture agreement only covers their consumer healthcare businesses as conducted when the JV was formed in 2018.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:29 IST
Haleon believes it is not liable for any potential Zantac liabilities
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Haleon believes it is not liable for any claims that may arise from U.S. litigation over the heartburn drug Zantac, the London-listed company's CEO Brian McNamara told Reuters on Tuesday. More than 2,000 legal cases related to Zantac have been filed in the United States over allegations that the compound contains a probable carcinogen.

Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers. Haleon, spun out of GSK as an independent company in July as the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

Haleon has repeatedly said that it never marketed Zantac in any form in the United States, either as Haleon or as GSK Consumer Healthcare. In an interview with Reuters, McNamara reiterated that if any damages are accrued as a result of U.S. litigation over Zantac, Haleon had never agreed to accept a share of any potential such liabilities.

"We felt like it was important that all our shareholders were aware of that stance," he said. Uncertainty around the outcome of the litigation triggered investor concern last month, wiping billions off the market value of Haleon - alongside GSK, Sanofi and Pfizer - although some of those losses have been since pared back.

Shareholders fear a worst-case scenario where costs run into billions of dollars, as happened in cases involving Merck & Co's painkiller Vioxx and Bayer's glyphosate-based weedkiller. In a note last week, Credit Suisse analysts estimated pre-tax Zantac liabilities for Haleon could be in the region of $200 million to $400 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, Haleon said it had rejected indemnification requests from GSK and Pfizer on the basis that the scope of the indemnities set out in the joint venture agreement only covers their consumer healthcare businesses as conducted when the JV was formed in 2018. "We do not agree with Haleon's position," a GSK spokesperson said.

"GSK believes that there are grounds for it to bring indemnification claims in respect of certain potential liabilities, including against Haleon." Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.

Haleon shares were up 1.4% as of 0750 GMT, while shares in GSK were down 0.2%. Haleon on Tuesday also posted detailed results for its performance in the six months ending June 30.

Adjusted profit per share over the period was 9.6 pence per share, beating expectations of 8.85 pence per share in company-compiled consensus estimates. The company also stood by its forecast for organic revenue growth in the region of 6% to 8% for 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022