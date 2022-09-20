Left Menu

Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as Managing Director for Japan

Technology services company Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dhruv Anand as Country Head & Managing Director for its operations in Japan.

Technology services company Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dhruv Anand as Country Head & Managing Director for its operations in Japan. Dhruv will lead Wipro's business expansion in Japan and will also partner with clients to help them achieve their growth ambitions by leveraging Wipro's capabilities across the go-to-market themes of Experience, Data, Analytics & Insights, Engineering Edge, FullStride Cloud Services, Cybersecurity, Core Business Transformation, and Managed Services, Wipro Limited said in a statement.

Dhruv has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, specialising in consulting, digital engineering, IoT, and emerging technologies across Japan's automotive, manufacturing, and hitech sectors. The formative years of Dhruv's career were shaped at Wipro, post which he moved to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), where he held various leadership roles in sales, delivery, and account management for Japanese customers and their global operations. In his most recent role at TCS, Dhruv led the Manufacturing and Hi-Tech vertical with a focus on the Japanese automotive industry and ecosystem suppliers. "I am confident that Dhruv's track record and credentials with Japanese Automotive and Manufacturing clients will be a strong asset for Wipro's growth in these strategic focus sectors. This, coupled with his passion and deep understanding of the Japanese culture, language, and ways of working, positions him strongly to lead our business in Japan," said Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), Wipro Limited.

"I am humbled with the opportunity to lead Wipro in a country I am very passionate about and have spent 20 years living in. Wipro's vision is synergistic, and I look forward to the journey while striving to be more relevant to our customers and our employees," Dhruv Anand said in the statement. (ANI)

