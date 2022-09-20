Left Menu

Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 14:16 IST
Hackers have stolen digital assets totaling around $160 million from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday.

The theft targeted the decentralized finance operations of London-based Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

