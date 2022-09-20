Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO

Hackers have stolen digital assets totaling around $160 million from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday.

The theft targeted the decentralized finance operations of London-based Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.

