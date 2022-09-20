Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 14:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Hackers have stolen digital assets totaling around $160 million from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday.
The theft targeted the decentralized finance operations of London-based Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.
Also Read: Ananya Birla excited about international ramp debut at London Fashion Week
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
Advertisement