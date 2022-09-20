Left Menu

Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO

Hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 14:27 IST
Crypto trading firm Wintermute hit by $160 million hack - CEO
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime. The theft targeted the decentralised finance operations of London-based Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.

Gaevoy said "there will be a disruption in our services today and potentially for next few days," adding that some 90 assets were hacked. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "If you are a lender to Wintermute, again, we are solvent, but if you feel safer to recall the loan, we can absolutely do that," Gaevoy said.

Wintermute calls itself "one of the largest players" in global crypto markets. It says it manages "hundreds of millions" in assets and trades more than $5 billion a day.

Also Read: France hopes for a new start in Paris-London relations with Truss - minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022