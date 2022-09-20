Left Menu

India promises Sri Lanka support through long-term investments

India said on Tuesday it would keep supporting Sri Lanka, mainly through long-term investments, after giving nearly $4 billion of financial help this year as its neighbour faced its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. Reuters reported last week citing sources that India did not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka, as the island's battered economy started to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 20-09-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 14:27 IST
India promises Sri Lanka support through long-term investments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India said on Tuesday it would keep supporting Sri Lanka, mainly through long-term investments, after giving nearly $4 billion of financial help this year as its neighbour faced its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

Reuters reported last week citing sources that India did not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka, as the island's battered economy started to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "We continue to be supportive of Sri Lanka in all possible ways, in particular by promoting long-term investments from India in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka for its early economic recovery and growth," the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

It said India had ongoing development projects worth about $3.5 billion in Sri Lanka, whose president earlier this month asked his officials to resolve obstacles to projects backed by India. He did not specify the obstacles or the projects. President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also said Sri Lanka will turn a free trade agreement with India into a comprehensive economic and technological partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022