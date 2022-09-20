Zydus Lifesciences launches generic anti-cancer drug in US

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has launched anti-cancer drug Lenalidomide capsules in the US market.

The Ahmedabad-based company has launched its generic product after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders.

Zydus said the drug is being manufactured at its formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ.

According to IQVIA MAT July 2022 data, Lenalidomide had annual sales of USD 2.86 billion in the US.

Shares of the company were trading 3 per cent up at Rs 370.50 apiece on the BSE.

