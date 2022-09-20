Bihar cabinet nod for around 8,000 more posts in govt hospitals

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for creating around 8,000 posts in government medical colleges and hospitals to augment the state's health infrastructure, officials said.

Around 210 of these additional posts will be created in 35 district hospitals, 6,663 in government medical colleges, 229 in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), and 423 in Chapra medical college, among others, they said.

''The objective of creating these additional posts is to improve and streamline the functioning of the medical colleges and hospitals,'' said a senior official of the Health Department. The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also approved a proposal to slash Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) at Gaya airport from 29 percent to 4 per cent.

Earlier, the state government had reduced VAT on ATF at Darbhanga airport as well.

''The decision would help increase the number of flights at Gaya airport. This was also done with the objective of promoting tourism in the state,'' Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told PTI. ''Bihar is home to many tourist destinations and visited by a large number of tourists from all over the world. Gaya is the city that attracts the maximum number of domestic as well as foreign tourists,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)