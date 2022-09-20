Teen couple found hanging from tree in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

A teenage boy and girl, said to be in a relationship, were found hanging from a tree in Rampur village here, a police official said on Tuesday.

Anshu Gond (17), a resident of Gorakhpur district, and Aanchal (14) of Rampur village were found hanging from a tree on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khalilabad) Anshuman Mishra said.

The bodies were brought down by the police, he said.

So far no complaint has been lodged in the matter by either side, police said.

