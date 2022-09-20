Man, daughter assaulted by transport staff

A man and his daughter were beaten up by a group of employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at a local bus depot near here on Tuesday following a dispute over students' concession.

A purported visual captured in a mobile phone and aired by local TV channels showed the father and his college-going daughter being dragged and pushed into a room, and manhandled by the employees.

In the video, the girl could be seen questioning the assault by the employees and another man could be heard telling the staffers to not beat them up.

The girl's father later sought treatment at a nearby taluk hospital.

He said a minor argument with the KSRTC employees at the depot resulted in the assault.

''I went to the depot with my daughter to renew her students' concession. The staff at the counter asked us to bring the course certificate. I told them that it was already submitted during renewal of the bus-pass last month,'' the man said.

But, the employees were not ready to renew the concession and the argument resulted in the assault.

As the issue triggered a controversy, Transport Minister Antony Raju intervened and sought an urgent report from the managing director of KSRTCinto the incident.

Though it was an isolated incident, the manhandling of a person who arrived at the office, which brought disgrace to the KSRTC, could not be accepted at any cost, the Minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)