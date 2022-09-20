Global Textile Summit 2022-Mission to grow the Indian Textile Industry with a Target of USD 300Billion

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/GPRC): Brands and Sourcing Leaders association (BSL) organised GLOCAL TEXTILE SUMMIT 2022 on September 16 '2022 at EROS, Nehru Place. The Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has taken a slew of measures for the holistic development of the Textiles and Apparel sector. As a result of a conducive policy environment and guidance from the Government of India, the Indian Textile and Apparel Industry could achieve its highest ever turnover of USD 44.3 billion during 2021-22. Our Minister of Textiles, Piyush Goyal has set a target of USD 100 Billion by 2026 for exports and USD 300 Billion for Industry. Indian Textile and Apparel Industry is one of the largest in the world with the presence of an entire textile value chain ranging from farm to fashion and made-ups. The Textile and Apparel Industry not only contributes to about 10 per cent of India's total merchandise exports but also generates direct and indirect employment opportunities for over a 105million workforce. The Government of India also has brought about a number of schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, PM Mega Integrated Textile Region, and Apparel (PMMITRA) Scheme to develop world-class manufacturing in India which can play a significant role in increasing India's market share in Textile and Apparel exports in the global arena. During the last few decades, Indian Textile and Apparel Domestic Brands and Retailers have shown tremendous growth in buying and sourcing from SMEs and large manufacturers.

Anandya Ray (President) BSL says that "We want to accelerate Indian Apparel Industry growth and advancement in Raw material, Technology, and Sustainability through Industry level collaborations and government support." BSL is the ONLY body that brings together International and Domestic Brand heads, CEOs, CXOs, and Sourcing Heads of the Apparel, Fashion and Textile Industry. BSL has emerged to be c o me an important body for discussing challenges, opportunities and collaborated Solutions to act as a catalyst to accelerate growth for the Industry with Over 250 International and Domestic Brand heads, CEOs, CXOs, and Sourcing Heads of Apparel, Fashion and Textile Industry, invited trade association's senior leadership has confirmed to be a part of the Glocal Textile Summit 2022.

This story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)