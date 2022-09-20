Hero MotoCorp ties up with HPCL to set up electric two-wheeler charging infra

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to set up charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers in the country.

As a part of the initiative, the two companies will first establish charging infrastructure at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's (HPCL) existing network of stations, with the likelihood of subsequently broadening the collaboration for supplementary business opportunities.

In the first phase, the charging stations will be set up in select cities, which will then be expanded to other key markets with the aim of establishing a high density of EV charging station network across the country, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The two-wheeler major will lead the infrastructure development for the charging network with each charging station featuring multiple fast chargers, including DC and AC chargers that will be available to all two-wheeled EVs, it added.

The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp Mobile-App, based on a cashless transaction model.

''We believe that a smooth and rapid adoption of EVs will be possible only when the customers have easy and convenient access to the supporting infrastructure, especially public charging, and our collaboration with HPCL will go a long way in meeting this requirement,'' Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal stated.

The company is planning to launch its first electric model next month.

''With our vast network comprising more than 20,000 retail outlets and Hero MotoCorp having its strong presence in the two-wheeler segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan-India electric charging infrastructure and providing end-to-end EV charging solutions,'' HPCL Chairman & Managing Director Pushp Kumar Joshi said.

The initiative is important as more than 60 per cent of the EVs sold in the country are two-wheelers, he added.

