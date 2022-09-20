MIA announces winter schedule

Domestic flight operations from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) would see an early-morning start with the winter schedule beginning on October 30.

A release from the MIA here said on Tuesday that the first flight would leave the MIA for Pune at 3.20 AM. The international operation would start from here for Dubai at 8.25 AM.

An early-morning connection to the State capital Bengaluru, too, is set to materialise in the winter schedule. Passengers may from now on leave for Bengaluru at 6.40 AM as against the 11 AM flight in the current summer schedule. The first flight from Bengaluru would land at 8.10 AM and leave for Mumbai at 8.45 AM.

A decision by IndiGo airline to station the flight (6e678) at MIA overnight would facilitate the operation of flight (6e256) which would depart to the State capital at 6.40 AM. Flight 6e678 would arrive at MIA from Bengaluru. IndiGo would also extend the periodicity of its flight to Dubai, which is now operating on alternate days, to a daily flight. This daily flight will depart MIA at 8.25 AM.

At present, MIA has domestic connectivity to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi (direct), Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata via Bengaluru (all IndiGo), Mumbai (GoAir and Air India) and SpiceJet (Dubai and Bengaluru) respectively.

Air India Express, which till now operates one flight to Mumbai, would exclusively cater to international destinations - Dubai, Dammam, Muscat, Kuwait, Doha, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Additionally, IndiGo and SpiceJet have indicated they would operate to Doha and Sharjah respectively in the winter schedule. Bookings for these new international sectors are yet to open, the release said.

