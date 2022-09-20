Left Menu

UP: Teenager runs over by goods train

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:40 IST
UP: Teenager runs over by goods train
  • Country:
  • India

A BA first year student lost her life on Tuesday evening when she was run over by a goods train at Bharwari railway station here, a RPF official said.

The incident took place when 18-year-old Rinki was crossing the railway line on platform number 1 of the station, Bhaskar said, adding she died on the spot.

RPF incharge Surendra Bhaskar said the deceased's father, Ramvishal, works in the engineering department of the Bharwari railway station located on the Delhi-Howrah route.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said. The goods train was going towards Kanpur, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022