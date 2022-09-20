Left Menu

India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
India said on Tuesday it had started bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka on restructuring the crisis-hit neighbour's debt.

The first round was held on Sept. 16 "in a cordial atmosphere" that showed India's support for an early conclusion and approval of an International Monetary Fund loan programme for Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

