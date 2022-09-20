Left Menu

Efforts are on to improve road engineering, automobile manufacturing: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:01 IST
Efforts are on to improve road engineering, automobile manufacturing: Gadkari
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to improve road engineering, automobile manufacturing and emergency services, and cooperation of all stakeholders is necessary to improve road safety.

The government is also planning to conduct road safety audit in order to improve the quality of roads and reduce accidents, the minister of road transport and highways said.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of AIMA National Management Convention, the minister also termed the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry earlier this month as ''very unfortunate'' and shocking.

On road safety, he said, the education and cooperation of people is very important and various initiatives through campaigns and advertisements are being taken to improve safety of people on the road.

''....road safety is the highest agenda for all of us,'' Gadkari said.

The minister also said that on September 28 he will kick off a trial project involving Toyota's new car that will be be powered by flex-fuel.

''That day is not far when the cars will run 100 per cent on ethanol instead of petrol,'' the minister said, adding that as a result pollution will be reduced, import bill will come down and ultimately the farmers will be benefitted.

Mistry, 54, was killed in a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai on September 4 when his luxury car hit a road divider.

Mistry, an Irish citizen and scion of the real estate behemoth Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022