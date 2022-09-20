D. E. Shaw India Celebrates New Office Opening and 25 Years in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India D. E. Shaw India Private Limited (“DESIS”), a part of the D. E. Shaw group, announced today the opening of an additional office in Hyderabad, India. The new space is located within the Ivy building, and is adjacent to the firm’s existing office in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The inauguration of the new office coincided with the celebration of the firm’s 25-year anniversary of operations in Hyderabad and was commemorated at an on-site event attended by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government as the chief guest.

“This new space underscores our continued investment in Hyderabad as a hub of innovation and top talent,” said Eddie Fishman, a member of the D. E. Shaw group’s Executive Committee. “We were one of the earliest global financial firms to establish a meaningful presence in India. The scope and complexity of our work in India have since grown immensely, and we are excited for what lies ahead.” “Over the last two decades, I have seen D. E. Shaw India strengthen its presence in Hyderabad and become one of the most prominent players in financial technology. The addition of this new office is a clear embodiment of the D. E. Shaw group’s dedication to Hyderabad and to their talented staff in India,” said Mr. Ranjan. “I extend my congratulations and good wishes to the management of the firm and all its employees.” The firm’s new office currently has space for more than 400 employees, with plans for an expansion to accommodate an additional 200 employees. The new space is designed as an extension of the firm’s existing office, with similar state-of-the-art workspaces that facilitate the firm’s collaborative work style and ethos.

“DESIS started as a 20-member group with a 64kbps internet link in the 1990s. Now, we’ve grown to more than 1,400 employees working from world-class facilities,” said Mr. Chaitanya Gorrepati, a director and a member of the Operating Committee at DESIS. “We’re excited to celebrate everything we have accomplished together, the people behind it, our culture and values, our commitment to the community, and our focus on the future.” About D. E. Shaw India D. E. Shaw India is part of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment capital as of June 1, 2022, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since the D. E. Shaw group’s founding in 1988, we have earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

Chaitanya Gorrepati, Charitra Mehta, and Lakshmi Prasad Koneti, members of the Operating Committee (OC) at D. E. Shaw India with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government at the opening of an additional office in Hyderabad, India

