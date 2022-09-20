12 Sri Lankan nationals arrive in TN
PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:19 IST
Hit by the economic crisis in their country, 12 more Sri Lankan nationals arrived here on Tuesday, officials said.
A large number of fleeing Sri Lankan nationals, mainly Tamils, have entered India through here in Tamil Nadu and have been accommodated in a refugee camp at Mandapam.
On Tuesday, the 12 people were rescued from a patch of land mid-sea where they were dropped off in a boat, officials added.
