Left Menu

12 Sri Lankan nationals arrive in TN

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:19 IST
12 Sri Lankan nationals arrive in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hit by the economic crisis in their country, 12 more Sri Lankan nationals arrived here on Tuesday, officials said.

A large number of fleeing Sri Lankan nationals, mainly Tamils, have entered India through here in Tamil Nadu and have been accommodated in a refugee camp at Mandapam.

On Tuesday, the 12 people were rescued from a patch of land mid-sea where they were dropped off in a boat, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022