12 Sri Lankan nationals arrive in TN

Hit by the economic crisis in their country, 12 more Sri Lankan nationals arrived here on Tuesday, officials said.

A large number of fleeing Sri Lankan nationals, mainly Tamils, have entered India through here in Tamil Nadu and have been accommodated in a refugee camp at Mandapam.

On Tuesday, the 12 people were rescued from a patch of land mid-sea where they were dropped off in a boat, officials added.

