British railway workers to strike on Oct. 1
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:19 IST
- United Kingdom
British railway workers from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take strike action on Oct. 1 in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions, a union said on Tuesday.
The RMT trade union said the 24-hour strike action would "bring the railway to an effective standstill". It comes after receiving no further offers from the industry to arrive at a negotiated settlement, the union added.
