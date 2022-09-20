British railways face fresh disruption with Oct. 1 strike

Britain's railway could come to an "effective standstill" on Oct. 1 with workers from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies planning strike action over pay, job security and working conditions, a union said on Tuesday.

The RMT trade union said the 24-hour strike action comes after it received no further offers from the industry to arrive at a negotiated settlement. Workers across other industries including postal and bus workers are also planning strikes on Saturday, Oct. 1, to coincide with the annual conference of Britain's governing Conservative Party.

"Transport workers are joining a wave of strike action on October 1st, sending a clear message to the government and employers that working people will not accept continued attacks on pay and working conditions," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement. "The Summer of Solidarity we have seen will continue into the Autumn and Winter if employers and the government continue to refuse workers reasonable demands."

Britain has witnessed a wave of industrial unrest this summer across a range of industries as pay rises fail to keep pace with rising inflation.

