Germany's 10-year bond yield hits highest since Jan 2014

Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest since January 2014 on Tuesday, as investor concerns about inflation and a faster pace of interest rate hikes sent euro zone yields up across the board.

The German 10-year yield climbed 15 basis points to as high as 1.939%, surpassing the June high of 1.926%. Shorter-dated yields, which are more sensitive to central bank rate rises, were up by similar amounts.

