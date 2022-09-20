Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:59 IST
Gold gains Rs 24; silver drops Rs 222
Gold prices rose by Rs 24 to Rs 49,766 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 49,742 per 10 grams.

Silver, in contrast, declined by Rs 222 to Rs 57,192 per kg from Rs 57,414 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,669 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 19.27 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.43 per cent down at USD 1,669 per ounce. Gold prices traded lower ahead of US FOMC meet,'' Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

