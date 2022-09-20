BridgeBio Pharma, Sentynl Therapeutics get European Commission nod for MoCD medication

BridgeBio Pharma along with Sentynl Therapeutics has received marketing authorisation from the European Commission for a medication to treat a rare disease, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The companies have received approval for Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection as the first therapy for the treatment of patients with Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency (MoCD) Type A.

Sentynl Therapeutics is owned by Gujarat-based Zydus Lifesciences. MoCD Type A is an ultra-rare and progressive condition known to impact less than 150 patients globally with a median survival of four years.

''The approval of NULIBRY by the European Commission is a promising development for children with MoCD Type A...This approval brings us closer to realising our purpose of empowering people with the freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives,'' Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said in a statement.

The European Commission's centralised marketing authorisation is valid in all EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

''The European Commission's approval of NULIBRY is an exciting step in delivering this therapy to all children suffering with MoCD Type A worldwide, and it bolsters our belief at BridgeBio that no disease is too rare to address,'' BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar noted.

