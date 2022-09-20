Three workers run over by train
- Country:
- India
Three railway workers were killed by Rajdhani Express near Peddapalli district headquarters in Telangana on Tuesday.
According to police, railway employee Durgaiah of Mahabubabad, contract workers Pegada Srinivas (Peddapalli) and Venu (Sultanabad) were working on a railway track at Peddapalli.
''At around 4 PM today, the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi proceeding towards Bengaluru hit the trio,'' the police said. It was said a goods train was moving on another track and the three did not anticipate the arrival of Rajdhani Express on the track they were working, the police said.
The Railway Police said an investigation was on. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Peddapalli for postmortem, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Greece to tap tourism revenues to keep subsidising power bills
Smartworks aims 3-fold jump in FY23 revenue to Rs 1,000 cr on rising demand for flexible workspace
Sun flings enormous coronal mass ejection at NASA/ESA spacecraft before Venus flyby
Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of Central Vista Avenue inauguration on Sep 8
'Bharat Jodo' yatra will unite country against BJP's anti-people policies, says K C Venugopal