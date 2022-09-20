Left Menu

RBI approves appointment of R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:56 IST
  • India

The Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of its former deputy governor R Gandhi as non-executive part time chairman of Yes Bank for three years, a regulatory filing said.

Gandhi's appointment comes into effect from September 20, 2022.

Yes Bank, in its regulatory filing on Tuesday, said the appointment follows recommendation of its board of directors to the RBI.

The Reserve Bank vide its letter dated September 20, 2022 has approved the appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as non-executive (part time) chairman of the bank for a period of three years effective from Tuesday, Yes Bank said.

A seasoned central banker with 37 years of experience, Gandhi was a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years from 2014 to 2017.

He also had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), Hyderabad.

Gandhi also worked in various committees, working groups and task forces, both domestic and international. A financial sector policy expert and adviser, he was one of the initial members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI.

