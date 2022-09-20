Left Menu

Individual sells 3.3 pc stake in Best Agrolife worth Rs 98 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:50 IST
Individual sells 3.3 pc stake in Best Agrolife worth Rs 98 crore
  • Country:
  • India

An individual on Tuesday sold 3.3 per cent stake in Best Agrolife Ltd for over Rs 98 crore through open market transactions.

Raj Kumar offloaded 5,25,000 shares on the NSE and 2,75,000 shares on the BSE, amounting to 3.38 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the two exchanges.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,240.9 apiece on NSE and Rs 1,210.68 per scrip on BSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 98.44 crore.

Quant Mutual Fund picked up 5 lakh shares of the company on both NSE and BSE. Other buyers were not identified.

As of June quarter, Raj Kumar held a 16.57 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data with the bourses showed.

Shares of Best Agrolife closed 3.21 per cent higher at Rs 1,249 on NSE and 4.05 per cent up at Rs 1,249.90 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

