Iranian official says 3 killed in unrest over woman's death

He said the second body was found in a car near the city of Saqez, where the woman was buried on Saturday, and that the third killing was completely suspicious.Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by Irans morality police in Tehran last week and died three days later.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:08 IST
The governor of Iran's Kurdistan province says three people were killed in the unrest that erupted over the death of a Kurdish woman who was being held by the country's morality police.

It marks the first official confirmation of deaths from three days of protests that have spread across the country.

Esmail Zarei Kousha, who spoke to the semiofficial Fars news agency, blamed the deaths on unnamed armed groups.

He did not identify the victims, but said one was killed in the town of Divandarreh by a weapon not used by Iranian security forces. He said the second body was found in a car near the city of Saqez, where the woman was buried on Saturday, and that the third killing was “completely” suspicious.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran last week and died three days later. The police deny mistreating her and authorities say they are investigating.

