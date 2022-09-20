UP: Bodies of married couple found near railway track

Bodies of a young married couple were found near a railway track at Bhuaria area in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Huge number of people gathered around the railway tracks and informed the police which identified the bodies with the help of family members as those of Rakesh (23) and his wife Laxmi (20), police said.

According to the family members, around 9.30 pm Monday, the couple had an argument over some issue after which they went out around 11 pm, police said.

Rakesh's mother told the police that they were married four months ago and Laxmi was three months pregnant. Khalilabad Kotwali in-charge Vijay Narayan Prasad said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police are trying to find out the reason behind the incident.

