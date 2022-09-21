DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct. 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

** MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, takes part in a meeting to discuss Recovery and Transformation Plan – 1600 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (Final day). WELLINGTON - Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Christian Hawkesby will be delivering a speech at the Financial Services Council's annual conference in Auckland outlining how the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has been evolving to meet the increased expectations placed on us as a modern central bank – 2300 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks on energy crisis, inflation, recession fears – 0800 GMT. COLOGNE, Germany - Speech by Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB at the Insurance Summit 2022 organised by Altamar CAM in Cologne, Germany – 0700 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement – 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference - 1830 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (To Sep 22). THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City issues Manufacturing Survey for September - 1500 GMT LONDON - Jonathan Haskel, a Monetary Policy Committee member of Bank of England, participates in a panel at the North Western Reform Synagogue Alyth online lecture – 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - Online remarks by Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at Leaders in Finance AML Europe event in Brussels – 0810 GMT FRANKFURT - Speech by Anneli Tuominen, European Central Bank Supervisory board member, at 9th Annual Conference on the Banking Union jointly organised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer with the Institute for Law and Finance (ILF) of the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, the European Banking Institute and the Center for Financial Studies (CFS) in Frankfurt – 0845 GMT FRANKFURT - Anneli Tuominen, European Central Bank Supervisory Board member, participates in a panel at 9th Annual Conference on the Banking Union jointly organised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer with the Institute for Law and Finance (ILF) of the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, the European Banking Institute and the Center for Financial Studies (CFS) in Frankfurt – 1015 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Keynote by Isabel Schnabel, European Central Bank Executive Board member, at Network Luxemburg - Frankfurt Financial Professionals meeting in Luxemburg – 1630 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner discusses current and future challenges for the financial sector at German insurance business event – 0745 GMT. SAN FRANCISCO - Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro speaks at a seminar at the San Francisco Fed on ‘climate-change pledges, actions and outcomes’ – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson will discuss inflation, rising interest rates and the international situation at the Western Sweden Chamber of Commerce. – 0700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will open the seminar Fastighet och finans and will discuss the monetary policy decision and what the Riksbank is doing to control inflation at Business Arena Stockholm 2022. – 1130 GMT. LONDON – The Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. ZURICH – The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy assessment – 0730 GMT. FRANKFURT – The General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 0700 GMT OSLO – The Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of monetary policy followed by press conference – 0830 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman will each moderate conversations with leaders from organizations that include non-profits, small businesses, manufacturing, supply chain management, the hospitality industry, and the housing and education sectors at the event, "Fed Listens: Transitioning to the Post-pandemic Economy," in Washington – 1805 GMT LONDON - British Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng makes a fiscal statement - a mini-budget. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives opening remarks at the "Fed Listens: Transitioning to the Post-pandemic Economy" event - 1800 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for regional network Innlandet - 0800 GMT. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

** TOKYO – Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to deliver speech at annual securities association meeting – 0630 GMT. ** TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to deliver speech, meet business leaders in Osaka, western Japan – 0530 GMT. CAMBRIDGE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before hybrid Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Golub Center for Finance and Policy Distinguished Speaker Series, in Cambridge, Mass. – 2000 GMT. FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at Deutsche Bundesbank's symposium "Payments and Securities Settlement in Europe - today and tomorrow" in Frankfurt – 0730 GMT. MADRID - Dialogue with ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos organised by Asociación Española de Directivos (AED) in Madrid – 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels – 1300 GMT. NEW YORK CITY - Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro delivers speech at the E-Axes Forum webinar on 'Climate-change pledges, actions and outcomes' –1600 GMT BOSTON, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on strengths and challenges in the national and regional economy, the work of the Federal Reserve both nationally and in New England, and her background and the work she plans to pursue as Boston Fed president before the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce – 1400 GMT. ATLANTA, Georgia - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual Washington Post Live interview on causes and impact of income and wealth inequality in the United States – 1600 GMT. KRISTIANSAND, Norway - Norway Central Bank Deputy governor Oystein Borsum and director of monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen will give a lecture for the Regional Network South - 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 ** LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participates in a panel at the Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum – 1355 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in high-level panel on "How should central banks address financial stability challenges related to digitalisation of financial services?" at conference "Opportunities and challenges of the tokenisation of finance which role for Central Banks" organised by the Banque de France – 1130 GMT. LONDON - Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum in London – 1315 GMT. LONDON - Vicky Saporta, executive director of Prudential Policy Directorate at the Bank of England, delivers speech at the City & Financial the Future of UK Financial Services Regulation Summit on 'The PRA's plans for a domestic regulatory agenda' – 0850 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is as a panellist at the CEPR Barclays Monetary Policy forum 2022 on 'Economic and Monetary Policy challenges ahead' – 1100 GMT LONDON - Afua Kyei, Bank of England's chief financial officer, delivers speech at the Women in Finance summit on 'Women of the future, leaders of now' – 1500 GMT LONDON - Stefan Ingves Governor of the Swedish National Bank will give a lunch presentation on the economic situation and current monetary policy at Nordea in London – 1100 GMT LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Future of the U.S. Economy," in London, England – 1015 GMT. TOKYO – The Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on July 20 and 21 – 2350 GMT. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

** ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives welcome remarks before the Community Banking Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. – 1410 GMT. SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat, "Innovation and Central Banking" before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance – 0035 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a discussion at Frankfurt Forum on US-European GeoEconomics organised by the Atlantic Council in partnership with Atlantik-Brücke in Frankfurt – 0715 GMT. LONDON - Keynote speech by Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for Financial Stability at Bank of England, at the AFME Operations, Post-trade, Technology & Innovation conference on ‘The role of technology in changing the landscape for payments and settlement systems, and the potential applications of CBDC’s in wholesale markets’ – 0815 GMT LONDON - Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra chairs a panel with Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans at the London School of Economics – 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about current monetary policy at a breakfast meeting at Handelsbanken – 0600 GMT. ATLANTA, Georgia - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Leadership in Banking" before the "Banking and the Economy: A Forum for Minorities in Banking” – 1235 GMT. LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the London School of Economics, in London, England – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BOISE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives policy presentation at Boise State University – 2045 GMT. FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB chief economist Philip Richard Lane in policy panel at the "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics 2022" conference sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Center for Inflation Research and the European Central Bank – 1700 GMT. FRANKFURT - Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT - Welcome remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at 2022 Research Workshop "Working Group on Stress Testing" organised by the ECB in Frankfurt – 0930 GMT. VILNIUS - ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos and Governing Council members Mario Centeno, Martins Kazaks, Gedeminas Simkus, and Madis Muller speak in Vilnius. VILNIUS - Dave Ramsden, deputy governor for Markets and Banking at BOE, participates as a panellist at the Joint conference with the Bank of Lithuania and Bank for International Settlements on Central bank as a pool of real-time data: the “whys” and the “hows” – 1130 GMT LONDON - Andrew Hauser, executive director for Banking, Payments and Financial Resilience at BOE, delivers a speech at the Market News International Connect event – 1200 GMT BILBAO, Spain - Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos to speak at event in Bilbao, Spain. UPPSALA, Sweden - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Henry Ohlsson talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at Swedbank in Uppsala – 0700 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Martin Flodén talks about monetary policy in a turbulent time during the Nordic Forum organized by Kommuninvest, Kommunalbanken in Norway, KommuneKredit in Denmark and Munifin in Finland – 1100 GMT CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in a policy panel before hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022" co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Center for Inflation Research - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published – 0730 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

LA TOJA, Spain - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in panel "Fight against inflation" at La Toja Forum 2022 in La Toja – 1530 GMT. AMSTERDAM - Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson in "Room for Discussion" organised by students of the University of Amsterdam in Amsterdam – 1100 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Stefan Ingves Governor of the Swedish National Bank participates in a conversation with Gary Gorton, professor at the Yale school of management, about digital currencies and decentralized finance – 0600 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson participates in a seminar on inflation and wage formation organized by ILERA (Mediation Institute) – 1000 GMT NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams give opening and closing remarks before hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 TOKYO – The Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting – 2350 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in Atlanta at "Techology-Enabled Disruption" conference organized by Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond. - 1545 GMT ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome and opening remarks at the 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas - 1305 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 ATLANTA, Georgia - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphel Bostic speaks on "Staying Resolute in the Battle Against Inflation in a virtual lecture at Northwestern University Institute for Policy Research Distinguished Public Policy – 2000 GMT. WELLINGTON – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. FRANKFURT – The Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated Q&A with Illinois Chamber of Commerce. - 1700 GMT HALIFAX, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will deliver a speech at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Nova Scotia - 1550 GMT. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 CHICAGO, Illinois - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) 64th Annual Meeting, "Shocks and Aftershocks: Finding Balance in an Unstable World" – 1300 GMT. OSLO - Deputy Governor at Riksbank Henry Ohlsson participates in a panel discussion in connection with the announcement of the Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel – 1530 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 LONDON - The Bank of England publishes a summary of the latest meeting of its Financial Policy Summary Committee. WASHINGTON DC - The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meet - 1800 GMT. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank general council meeting – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 WASHINGTON DC – The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition – 1800 GMT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 LISBON - The central bank of the Portuguese Republic and the Bank of England organises 6th Annual Workshop of the ESCB Research Cluster 3 on "Financial Stability, Macroprudential Regulation and Macroprudential Supervision" (To Oct 21) FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Constantinos Herodotou, governor at Central Bank of Cyprus and ECB governing council member, speaks at economics conference on tools the ECB has at its disposal in dealing with the inflation. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for October – 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada's key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT FRANKFURT – Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt – 1230 GMT. 